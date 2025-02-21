Sweet Grass County residents advised to shelter in place Friday

BIG TIMBER - Big Timber and Sweet Grass County residents have been advised to shelter in place if possible on Friday due to predicted strong winds and drifting snow.

In a social media poston Thursday afternoon, the Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office said that the National Weather Service was predicting a "significant wind event" with gusts of 50 to 60 mph.

The high winds and amount of snow on the ground could lead to severe drifting, the sheriff's office said.

"We encourage you to take the next day to get all of your fuel, prescriptions, groceries and supplies so that your situation doesn't become emergent," the post states. "We are also encouraging folks to shelter in place if possible to allow our public works operators to clear the roads and streets as necessary."

County and city crews will be out doing their best to clear streets and roads but the wind event will last through early next week causing some roads and streets to be impassable for a couple of days, the sheriff's office said.

Schools in Big Timber are closed on Friday.

Here's the latest weather report for the region: