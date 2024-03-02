Sustainability group invites those in Greater Billings area to take community food survey

BILLINGS — The Alternative Energy Resources Organization wants to hear from community members in the Greater Billings area. AERO is a Helena based organization that supports sustainable agriculture, local food, and renewable energy.

The group is collaborating with a coalition of individuals and businesses in the Greater Billings area to gather information regarding the community's food system.

They're asking residents, farmer and ranchers, and business owners to fill out one of their ten minute anonymous community food surveys. These surveys are meant to pinpoint the challenges and barriers that could bolster the growth of the community's food system. The survey is open until March 31 and you can find the link here.