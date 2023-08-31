Suspicious man forces brief shelter-in-place at Billings West High School

Billings West High School went into a quick shelter-in-place Wednesday morning after two separate security threats in recent days concerned school officials.

That first situation involved a man looking into nearby houses in the area and peering into car windows, Billings School District 2 wrote on social media.

The police were made of aware of the suspicious behavior and have made contact with that man, according to the district.

Then another situation arose: On two different occasions Wednesday, a motorcyclist stopped two groups of girls and made what the school calls "unsettling comments" and caused them distress.

Billings Schools Superintendent Erwin Garcia says the police are investigating those two cases and have the license plate of the driver.

He says in these types of cases, the district can never be too safe.

"The police are doing their investigation. We definitely take this seriously. We want to make sure that every child that comes to school feels safe. And we are doing are part to go through this investigation process so this doesn't happen again," he said.

The shelter-in-place was lifted after 15 minutes. The district did not say if the man was arrested.

Garcia urges all students and residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.