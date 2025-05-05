LOCKWOOD — The Lockwood High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) took first place at a national archery tournament in Utah a couple weeks ago.

The win is a big moment for the Air Force-affiliated program, which was created in the last few years and is the youngest of three JROTC programs around the state.

'Surreal:' Lockwood JROTC wins national archery tournament in Utah

Instructor David Pfancook said he's enjoyed watching the program grow and make its mark on the community.

"It's been really awesome because the big thing is the impact these guys have," Pfancook said. "We've presented the colors for multiple events, and we've helped at a number of different community things."

Pfancook said those community events are the most important in his eyes, as the JROTC aims to create leaders.

"It really has a huge impact, not just on the competitive side, but also the community side," Pfancook said.

The newly formed JROTC is leaving quite the impression on the competitive side of things as well. After qualifying for the 60-school national tournament, the eight-man team took home first prize in the division.

For seniors Brayden Malnaa and Marc Martinez, the moment felt too good to be true.

"Oh my gosh, is this actually real?" Martinez said of the moment his team was announced. "That was what was going through my mind at first. We went up, grabbed that trophy, and it was just very surreal."

Malnaa said the team had high goals going into the tournament but never expected to win the whole thing in their first year.

"We were definitely surprised," Malnaa said. "It was really cool, especially for us just doing this one year."

While both Malnaa and Martinez were thrilled with the results of the archery competition, both recognized the importance and rarity of having a JROTC on their own campus.

"I really like the JROTC because it opens up a lot more you can do," Malnaa said. "It's a lot of fun to be able to shoot archery, especially when it's during school hours."

Martinez said he has plans of enlisting in the military, and the preview of what that life is like is valuable.

"I wanted to get the experience of what it's like to be in the military," Martinez said. "It really teaches kids discipline and integrity. One of the things I've learned myself."

But now, the JROTC boasts a national championship to go along with those lessons — a memory Martinez said he'll cherish forever.

"It definitely means a lot," Martinez said. "I can't wait to see what the cadets do in the future."