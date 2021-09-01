Superintendent: Billings school district keeping mask mandate

The Billings school district will keep its policy of mandating masks in school buildings, Superintendent Greg Upham told Q2 News Tuesday afternoon.

Upham's statement came in response to a new policy announced hours earlier by the Gianforte administration, urging school districts in Montana to allow parents to determine if their children wear masks in school.

Upham told Q2 News that the district reviewed the order from the governor with its attorneys and determined it is a permissive rule, not a mandatory one.

"We will stay the course with our policy of mandated masks," he said, adding, "We feel it is the safest for our students and staff, and community as a whole."

Upham announced the mask mandate for Billings the weekend before school started, citing a COVID-19 outbreak among the Billings Skyview football team.

