Summer parks activities registration opens in Billings

BILLINGS — With the weather warming up, registration has opened for the Billings Parks and Recreational summer activities.

Those activities, numbering in the hundreds, include whitewater rafting, rock climbing, and camping, just to name a few.

And if there was any question that kids and parents are looking forward to summer, supervisors say registration is already up 138% over 2019.

With the dozens of parks around Billings, there is a summer activity for everyone.

“It’s a great way for them to explore the city, meet new people, be around some kids, have a chance to be outside and active," says Dan McKinney, a recreation supervisor with the Parks and Recreation department.

These activities also support 100 seasonal jobs for the parks department, McKinney said.

The Parks and Recreation department also released a mobile app for Android and IOS where you can register for these activities, see cancellations and closures of parks and pools, and many other things.

To sign up for summer activities or apply for a seasonal position visit https://www.billingsparks.org/