Summer fun returns at annual Strawberry Festival in downtown Billings

BILLINGS — The summer’s largest vendor festival returned to downtown Billings on Saturday, offering sweet fun and plenty of lemonade to help beat the heat.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Thousands gathered under Skypoint for the 34th annual Strawberry Festival, featuring more than 150 food, drink, and merchandise vendors selling strawberry-themed items.

Though no actual cartons of strawberries were sold, as prime strawberry season has passed, and the iconic 60-foot shortcake has not been made since before the pandemic, the event remains a highly anticipated summer tradition.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Ridin' in style at the Strawberry Festival.

The festival did introduce the Big Dipper Strawberry Ice Cream Eating Contest, where several different age groups raced to finish their sundaes the fastest. Eight-year-old Zadrian Bummer took home the win in the 8-and-under category.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Attendees gathered for the Big Dipper Strawberry Ice Cream Eating Contest.

“(I was) doing a contest about ice cream, and I officially won!” said Bummer.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Zadrian Bummer took away first prize in the 8 and under ice cream eating contest.

He walked away with a $50 Big Dipper gift card and a goodie bag.