Summer fun returns at annual Strawberry Festival in downtown Billings

BILLINGS — The summer’s largest vendor festival returned to downtown Billings on Saturday, offering sweet fun and plenty of lemonade to help beat the heat.
Thousands gathered under Skypoint for the 34th annual Strawberry Festival, featuring more than 150 food, drink, and merchandise vendors selling strawberry-themed items.
Watch the festival's first strawberry ice cream eating contest:
Though no actual cartons of strawberries were sold, as prime strawberry season has passed, and the iconic 60-foot shortcake has not been made since before the pandemic, the event remains a highly anticipated summer tradition.
The festival did introduce the Big Dipper Strawberry Ice Cream Eating Contest, where several different age groups raced to finish their sundaes the fastest. Eight-year-old Zadrian Bummer took home the win in the 8-and-under category.
“(I was) doing a contest about ice cream, and I officially won!” said Bummer.
He walked away with a $50 Big Dipper gift card and a goodie bag.