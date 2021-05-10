Summer festivals make their return to the 406

BILLINGS — This summer, festivals are being held all over Montana after most were canceled last year.

Notable events that are returning include the strawberry festival, magic city blues festival, Montana fair, red ants pants music festival, PBR, concerts at MetraPark and places like The Pub Station, along with many more.

“Of course, we want to see people downtown and enjoying the community,” said Lindsay Richardson, the community engagement and events director for the downtown billings alliance.

“We certainly think there's a lot of value in bringing people to connect, and we need this to come together again,” says Sarah Calhoun, the founder of red ants pants.

Although many events are returning some still aren’t ready to come back, most notably the Butte folk fest.

Some of the returning events took away aspects that were deemed unsanitary. Others put capacity limits in place, and some are unchanged.