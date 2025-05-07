On Wednesday morning, students in Pryor enjoyed a new commute to school as they hopped on their bikes for the 15-minute trip to their classrooms.

Watch full video here:

Students in Pryor participate in the national Bike and Roll to School Day

From kindergarteners to high schoolers, everyone found a reason to participate.

The walk and bike to school event is part of a National Bike and Roll Day and extends beyond the activity itself.

It promotes physical activity, teaches safe pedestrian and biking skills to children, and raises awareness about how walkable and bikeable a community can be.

This event is now in its 13th year.