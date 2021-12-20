Student musicians add to festive atmosphere at Rimrock Mall

Ben Steele Middle School students entertained with Christmas music at the Rimrock Mall on Saturday.

More than 30 different groups made up of other middle schools, along with West and Senior joined the show throughout the day.

Ryan Hennessy, Ben Steele Middle School Orchstra director. KTVQ photo

"It's really exciting to them, especially right now we're not having a lot of in person concerts and things like that," said Ryan Hennessy, Ben Steele Middle School Orchestra director. "So, being able to come out and play, it's always fun and play in a different area, different venue. Performing live is always good. Gives them that opportunity of expression, get their nerves rolling. But performing live is always a positive thing. Brings up their confidence."

The students took a break last year because of COVID, but this is the show's fifth year and second year at the mall.