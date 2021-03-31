Strawberry Festival to return to downtown Billings

BILLINGS — One of Billings' most beloved festivals is soon returning to downtown.

The Strawberry Festival was canceled last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and many were concerned it would not return this year.

Although some of the events and normal activities, such as the 60-foot-long strawberry shortcake, will be done away with this year, but organizers hope they will return in the coming years.

Lindsay Richardson, the community engagement and events director for the Downtown Billings Alliance, says the with more strawberries than ever, this will be a festival to remember.

The event is usually held in early June but will be pushed back to July 10.

With concerts, festivals, and other events slowly coming back due in part to the success of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Montana, residents are sure to be excited to see the Strawberry Festival return.