Storm damage closes Pryor Creek Golf Club

HUNTLEY - Pryor Creek Golf Club will be closed Tuesday as crews work to clean the damage from a severe storm that moved through the area Monday evening.

Club officials said in a social media post that crews were "working hard to get things back in shape as quickly and safely as possible."

The driving range sustained heavy damage, club officials said, and "will be irons only untill further notice once opened."

The club also put out a call for volunteers to help with the cleanup on Tuesday morning.

"As of now, the Senior League will continue as scheduled on the Johnny Walker course this Wednesday," the post states.

