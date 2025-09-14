Stolen adaptive tricycle reunited with Billings man after flood of community support

BILLINGS — A Billings man has been reunited with his adaptive tricycle thanks to a wave of community support after it was stolen.

Last week, MTN reported that 21-year-old Lance Larson, who is autistic, had his adaptive tricycle stolen from his family's garage on Aug. 29. It was the bike Lance had proudly ridden in the Special Olympics for the past five years.

“It was very sad. It was very heartbreaking to me," said Lance. “It's been a lot of stress for my bike being stolen.”

The theft occurred nearly two weeks ago when several suspects broke into the Larson family's garage on the 4400 block of Clevenger Avenue and stole multiple belongings, including the beloved tricycle. Surveillance images from nearby businesses helped identify the suspects, but the location of the bike was unknown. For a while, it seemed like there was no hope of getting the bike back.

However, after hundreds heard Lance's story, the Larsons became overwhelmed with messages from strangers offering to help. Some offered to search, others wanted to send money, and many simply reached out with words of encouragement.

“It was very overwhelming," said Samantha Larson, Lance's sister. "Especially after the first news story went on air, because we got all these offers. I mean, we didn't know what to do. Lance just really wanted his bike back."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Landon rides his bike on Saturday, two weeks after his bike was first stolen.

Local radio station The Big J Show raised more than $700 the very next morning during their broadcast. The Chase Hawks Foundation stepped in and even donated a brand-new adaptive tricycle to Lance.

“We (were) very just impressed with everybody stepping up," said Lloyd Larson, Landon's father.

Then, in a twist the family did not expect, the original bike reappeared.

The Billings Police Department called the Larsons just a day after the new bike was delivered. Lance’s stolen tricycle had been found outside City Hall, all in one piece.

“We were expecting it to come out in a box, like 'Here’s your bike,' said Samantha. "When (the officer) wheeled it out, we were like, 'Holy cow.'"

"We all just looked just as surprised to see it come out in one piece," added Lloyd.

Samantha Larson Landon stands with his bike after it was first returned at the Billings Police Department.

Despite a few signs of tampering, from a bent fender, a loosened handlebar, and a damaged basket, the bike was repairable.

“I was very relieved that they found it,” said Lance.

The suspects, according to the family, were identified after their parents saw the news and notified the family. They said the individuals involved are juveniles and, as of now, charges have been filed and are pending court.

The Larsons took the bike to The Bike Shop on Grand Avenue for repairs. There, the generosity continued, as the shop’s manager, Chris Crow, said the family would not be charged for the work.

"They’re pretty regular customers, and that's a shame to happen for anybody, so I mean I probably won't even charge him honestly when they come to pick it up,” said Crow. “I just hope Lance gets to use it and it works well for him for quite some time.”

The Larsons plan to donate the extra trike to give to another child with special needs who can benefit from the same kind of freedom Lance has found through cycling.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Landon, Lloyd, and Samantha Larson

For them, the community’s response has been more than they ever expected.

“I would like to thank the whole community," said Lloyd. "It was just shocking because we didn't think that was going to happen."

"The amount of like phone calls, messages, comments on the Facebook page that we got were like, this is crazy. Because I feel like we don't really see that anymore," added Samantha.

The family found that the community had their eyes and hearts open to them. With the bike now repaired and returned, Lance can go back to doing what he loves.

“I’m just happy how the community really cared about me and finding my bike," said Lance.