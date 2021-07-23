Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Stillwater River drowning victim ID'd as Lame Deer woman

items.[0].image.alt
courtesy photo
Stillwater County Sheriff's Office.
stillwater county sheriff.JPG
Posted at 3:36 PM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 17:53:48-04

The woman found drowned in the Stillwater River earlier this week has been identified as Deanna Limberhand of Lame Deer, according to Stillwater County Sheriff Chip Kem.

The body of Limberhand, 39, was discovered Tuesday near Jeffrey's Landing Fishing Access in a shallow channel of the river.

The drowning remains under investigation because authorities have no witnesses, Kem said in a Friday news release.

Anyone who may have had contact with Limberhand in the days leading up to the drowning should call Stillwater County Chief Deputy Skyler Steele at 406-322-5326.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere