State DEQ: Miles City boil-water order to remain in place for at least a week

The city of Miles City will remain under a boil-water order for at least another week and could face penalties from the state for failing multiple clean-water tests, according to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.

Josh Seekins, the agency's surface water treatment rule manager, wrote in a letter that the city had violated state clean-water laws twice in the past two years and its water-treatment plant had failed to "maintain microbial disinfection" five separate times over the past two years.

The letter was addressed to Miles City Public Utilities Director Tom Speelmon.

Miles City has also received violations for failing to monitor chlorine residual at the point of entry to the distribution system and for failing to notify DEQ when chlorine residual at the point of entry to the distribution system fell below 0.2 milligrams per liter, according to Seekins.

The city of Miles City now must submit additional monitoring data because of its inability to remain in compliance with the surface water treatment rules, according to Seekins.

Under the boil water order, users should boil water for at least one minute then let it cool before drinking, brushing their teeth or washing food.

Read the letter below: