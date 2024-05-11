Stamp Out Hunger takes food from mailboxes to Billings' tables in need

BILLINGS — The United States Postal Service (USPS) and Family Service partnered for their 32nd annual Stamp Out Hunger initiative on Saturday.

“It makes you feel good for doing it," said Deb Senn, a USPS mail carrier in Billings.

Residents were encouraged to leave out food items by their mailboxes during the event. The food was picked up along each mail carrier's routes throughout the day and transported to USPS donation centers around Billings.

“It’s kind of a win-win for neighbors helping neighbors," said Debbie Anderson with Family Service.

The food was then taken from the donation centers back to Family Service's grocery distribution center where clients are able to pick up free groceries once a week.

"It's hard for people to ask (for help)," said Matthew Hovan, the warehouse operations director with Family Service.

Last year's Stamp Out Hunger event was said by representatives to have provided 17,000 pounds of food for Billings families.

Family Service is located at 3927 1st Ave. S. Billings, MT 59101 and is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.