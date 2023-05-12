Stamp Out Hunger: Billings mail carriers collecting food donations

BILLINGS — Stamp Out Hunger is an event that happens every year on the weekend of Mother’s Day, and it provides a chance to give back.

It’s tougher than ever right now for postal service carriers, who are working 12-hour days, six days a week. But that chance to give back makes the long days worth it, said Billings mail carrier, Darylnn Smart, on Friday.

Smart loves her job.

“I love dogs, and I love being outside so perfect job for me," Smart said.

And the Stamp Out Hunger campaign is something she looks forward to all year.

"It’s just really nice to get with the customers and they feel like they’re doing something to help their community too and help people in need, so it’s a really good program," added Smart.

The Stamp Out Hunger food drive takes place in over 10,000 cities, and they’ve collected more than 1.82 billion pounds of food in the past 30 years.

Billings Heights residents Karen Bloomenrader and her husband have donated every year of the program and say it’s a cause everyone should get behind.

"People are struggling all the time, and it’s getting worse and worse in this day and age. So, we like to help when we can... I just like to encourage people to support this. It’s an amazing thing. You don’t have to give a whole bunch, even a grocery sack full of canned goods or whatever you have, pastas, can help someone tremendously," said Bloomenrader.

The program comes with a bonus: It helps create lifelong friendships, like this one between Smart and Bloomenrader.

"Our post office people have always been amazing, absolutely amazing. They’re our friends as well," added Bloomenrader.

"It helps us to relate to the customers to the point that we’re trying really hard to help do something for the community, and they feel the same way too. To do something to help some people that are less fortunate," Smart said.