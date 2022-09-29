Staffing shortages create long lines at Billings airport

(City of Billings Press Release)

BILLINGS - Travelers who have plans to fly out of Billings Logan International Airport are being urged to arrive at least two hours before their flight.

Staffing shortages at airline ticket counters and TSA are creating long lines and recently caused some passengers to miss their flight.

"With most of the airlines and the TSA being short of staff, we are seeing long lines on certain days, and some passengers being left behind as they try to get through the check in and screening process. Right now, passengers really need to get to the Airport two hours before their flight time to ensure they make it on to their flight. Mornings have been especially difficult with all the airlines launching their first flights for the day,” said Kevin Ploehn, City of Billings director of Aviation and Transit.

Ploehn believes the issue will not resolve any time soon.

"The mornings could get worse in October when some of the airline schedules change, condensing the window for getting passengers processed. It is just a challenging time for hiring and we expect this situation to continue right into the holidays, so arriving early is the best way to avoid any issues," Ploehn said.

