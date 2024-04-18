St. Vincent Regional Hospital in Billings announces Level 1 trauma designation

BILLINGS - St. Vincent Regional Hospital announced Thursday it has been designated a Level 1 Trauma Center, the second major healthcare facility in Billings to reach the high-level emergency care designation.

Level 1 Trauma Care is the highest level of emergency care designation recognized by the American College of Surgeons. The designation requires the facility "to deliver comprehensive care to the most critically injured patients around the clock, every day of the year," according to a hospital press release.

We have worked diligently to meet the stringent criteria set forth by the ACS for Level 1Trauma Centers," St. Vincent Trauma Medical Director Dr. Barry McKenzie said in the press release. "From initial resuscitation and emergency surgery to intensive care and rehabilitation, St. Vincent is equipped to provide the full spectrum of trauma care."

St. Vincent becomes the second hospital in Billings and the state to achieve the trauma care designation. Billings Clinic was recognized as a Level 1 Trauma Center in August 2023.

There are no other Level 1 trauma centers in Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, or South Dakota. The closest Level 1 centers to Billings are in Salt Lake City (548 miles); Denver (555 miles); and Seattle (819 miles).

"Ensuring our patients who live in Montana and Wyoming - especially those in rural areas - have access to the most critical care they need when they need it the most is core to our mission, and why we are committed to continuously elevating and expanding our lifesaving emergency and trauma services," St. Vincent Senior Director of Emergency and Critical Care Heather Stamey said in the press release.

Casey Conlon/MTN News St. Vincent Healthcare staff gathered Thursday to announce the hospital's designation as a Level 1 Trauma Center.

