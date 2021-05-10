St. Vincent opens walk-in clinic in Heights

St. Vincent Healthcare staff cut the ribbon on a new Heights walk-in clinic Saturday afternoon.

The clinic, located at 32 Wicks Lane, went into service in January, but staff opted to hold off on a grand opening due to COVID concerns.

The clinic was previously a primary care clinic for St. Vincent's, but it got an expansion over the last year to include a walk in clinic and more primary care offices.

Hospital leadership says the facility widens access to medical care for Heights residents.

Tom Moser, SCL Health Montana vice president of operations. KTVQ photo

"The Heights is a growing area of Billings. I think we saw as we looked as part of our efforts really to expand across Billings and offer greater access to the residents of Billings," said Tom Moser, SCL Health Montana vice president of operations. "The Heights is a growing area. We saw that there was a need in the community for walk-in services. It was logical, because we had the clinic here and the ability to expand this location."

The clinic includes a negative pressure room, which helps keep infectious diseases like COVID-19 contained in one room, rather than possibly spreading throughout the facility.