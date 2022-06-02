St. Vincent Healthcare announces plans to build 'replacement' hospital in Billings

BILLINGS - St. Vincent Healthcare announced Thursday plans to build a "replacement" hospital at its current Billings location.

Here's the full press release:

Founded in 1898, St. Vincent Healthcare, now part of Intermountain Healthcare, has faithfully served the Billings community and its surrounding region for nearly 125 years. The hospital’s legacy has deep roots, from its humble beginning as Billings’ first hospital with a mission to care for the community and serve the poor to an innovative, nationally ranked hospital for safety and quality.

And now, St. Vincent Hospital is entering its next chapter: building a replacement hospital to support a healthy community for decades to come.

After a thorough cost-benefit review, the decision to build a replacement hospital was driven by the age of the existing facility and the investment required to modernize it. The replacement hospital

will be built on the site of the existing campus, along North 27th Street, due to the central location and proximity to the airport and the I-90 corridor to best serve the community and region.

“What excites me about this project is the ‘why’ behind it,” said Jen Alderfer, President of St. Vincent Healthcare and the Montana Region. “We are doing this to elevate healthcare in our area for future generations of Montanans, building a healthier community for all of those we serve.”

The guiding principle in the new hospital's design is the patient and their needs both now and in the future. With patients and caregivers at the center of this work, flexibility and ensuring the

facility is built to meet how hospital care, hospital stays, and hospital visits will change is critical.

One example of how the new facility will be flexible is that all patient rooms will likely be able to be converted into ICU rooms if needed. All patient rooms will be light, bright, and welcoming, leading

to a better patient experience. And post-COVID airflow will be improved to meet infection control best practices in patient care areas, and increased oxygen capacity will be added for the entire

facility.

“Our community has supported us for over a hundred years,” said Krikor Jansezian, COO of St. Vincent Healthcare. “We are proud to provide them with the highest quality care in our state, and are eager to serve them in a facility that addresses all of their health care needs in the most efficient, state-of-the-art setting.”

Before construction begins, many steps need to take place, including city approval of anticipated planning zoning variances, and final project approval from the Intermountain Healthcare Board of

Directors. Once all approvals are received, it is anticipated that construction will take approximately five years to complete.

