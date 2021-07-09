St. Vincent building clinic on Lockwood Schools campus

Lockwood Schools campus has seen many changes over the last several years and will soon have another addition.

St. Vincent Healthcare started building a new clinic near the high school and stadium and celebrated with a ground breaking on Thursday.

SCL Health Medical Group Lockwood will be an 8,000-square-foot facility, for primary care and walk in.

Hospital management says this is the first clinic on a school campus in Montana and will be available to about 9,000 people living in Lockwood.

"This is a great day for Lockwood and the broader community," said Michael Skehan, St. Vincent Healthcare interim president. "And we're thrilled to be a part of the project. This fits so beautifully with the mission at St Vincent Healthcare, which is to enhance access to healthcare."

"From the beginning of our planning for the new high school has been the idea of putting together this clinic," said Pamela Ask, Lockwood School Board co-chair. "And I just can't tell you how proud and excited I am to be able to offer this to the people of Lockwood."

"Most importantly, it celebrates the realization of a major civic asset for the community of Lockwood," said Steve Corining, Corning Companies president. "Just as this beautiful new high school is a major investment in the future of Lockwood and its families, so too is this new SCL Health St Vincent medical clinic. We all believe that a very meaningful synergy is being created by building this clinic immediately adjacent to the high school."

Construction started last week and the building is scheduled to be complete by mid-year of 2022.