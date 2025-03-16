St. Patrick's Day celebrations in Billings: Music, friends, and plenty of Guinness

BILLINGS — While St. Patrick's Day falls on Monday this year, Billings came alive this weekend with plenty of festivities to celebrate the Irish holiday.

The city’s 42nd annual St. Patrick's Day Parade kicked off the weekend's celebrations on Saturday. Hundreds gathered in Downtown Billings for the Celtic Fair and Street Party, enjoying music from Slainte Traditional Irish Music Session and Repeat Offenders, along with a dance performance by the Claddagh Irish Dancers.

More than 40 floats participated in the parade, including the Lockwood Air Force Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps leading the procession.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The Lockwood Air Force Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps helped lead the parade.

"It was busy, lots of people, which was kind of nerve-wracking, but it was also fun seeing everyone who showed up and being able to represent what we do in front of everyone," said Isabel Besel, a member of the Lockwood Air Force Junior ROTC.

"It was really nice to see all the people and just getting to walk through the parade with the group is also a lot of fun," added Brayden Malnaa, another ROTC member.

At Hooligans Sports Bar, the sponsors of the Street Party, it's the busiest day of the year. There was no empty seat in sight and glasses were brimming with beer, especially their top seller, Guinness. The Irish beer has become synonymous with St. Patrick's Day.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Hooligan's Sports Bar was full of St. Patrick's Day goers Saturday afternoon.

“I think it's associated with the holiday for sure, and it's just kind of a tradition," said Josh Keehr, a patron, about the beer.

Guinness, which has been around for nearly 270 years, has seen a resurgence in popularity recently. Last year, it became the fastest-growing imported beer in the United States, with a record year for sales, producing about 3.5 million pints daily.

Locals Andrew Cowan, Matthew Sloe, Ricky Stops, and Evan and Brenda Fallsdown were at the fair enjoying their fair share of festivities and Guinness pours.

"Guinness is a drink that I like to have year-round, but it is extra nice on St. Patrick's Day," said Cowan. “Guinness does have low carb and low calorie compared to other beers. It has no carbonation.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Andrew Cowan, Matthew Sloe, Ricky Stops, and Evan and Brenda Fallsdown

Much of Guinness’s resurgence can be attributed to social media, particularly the trend dubbed “splitting the G." Drinkers attempt to take one or two gulps and land the beer line in the middle of the letter "G" on the glass. This trend has captivated a younger generation of beer drinkers, further boosting Guinness sales.

Even the non-alcoholic option, Guinness Zero, has flown off the shelves, becoming the UK's best-selling non-alcoholic beer last year.

"It's quite delicious, you can't even tell," said Keehr.

This growing demand led to a temporary shortage and rationing for many pubs in the UK last December around the holiday season. It created some challenges for suppliers to meet that same demand in the United States.

With increased production in preparation for the biggest day of the year, there were no signs of any shortage to be seen in Billings.

“There is no shortage today, but I hope that there is a shortage tomorrow," joked Cowan.

Regardless of the holiday or trend, the classic Guinness pint is here to stay.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Repeat Offenders played the main stage at the Street Party in Downtown Billings.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Slainte Traditional Irish Session played inside the Hart Albin building.

