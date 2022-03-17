St. Patrick's Day: 'Brewsium' at the Moss Mansion

BILLINGS — As we celebrate St. Patrick's Day with green and other Irish festivities, here's an idea: Head out to Moss Mansion's "Brewsium."

Thursday night isn't necessarily a tour but rather a chance to explore the historic mansion while partaking in some shamrock shenanigans. There will be leprechauns, limericks, drinking songs and Irish folk tales.

If you want to join in the festivities, walk-ins and tickets are available online. Just go to mossmansion.com, find the calendar for March 17 and book through the portal. No tickets are needed because they will have your name in the system.

Festivities start every 15 minutes beginning at 6:30 p.m.