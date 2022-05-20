St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway breaks ground in Billings

BILLINGS – Classic Design Homes broke ground for the 6th annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The house, located in the Legacy West Subdivision in Billings, is valued at an estimated $500,000 and will be available in February of 2023.

KTVQ is sponsoring this year’s Dream Home Giveaway. All of the money raised from this year’s raffle will further the life-saving treatment taking place at St. Jude Children’s Hospital, the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children.

Tickets are $100 and will go on sale Feb. 5 of next year. This is the sixth home giveaway through St. Jude in the Billings area.

The 1900-square-foot ranch-style home will include a fireplace and a three-car garage.