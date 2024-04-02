Spring bicycling begins in Yellowstone National Park between West Entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs

Yellowstone National Park (YNP) announced on Tuesday that bicycling along the 49 miles between the West Entrance in West Yellowstone and Mammoth Hot Springs is now available for park visitors.

According to a park media release, the following roads will be open to bicycling:



West Entrance to Madison Junction

Madison Junction to Norris Junction

Norris Junction to Mammoth Hot Springs

The release said bicycles will also be permitted, as conditions allow, from the East Entrance to the east end of Sylvan Pass. Visitors can check YNP's Biking web page for updates.

Bicycles will not be allowed on remaining park roads until they begin to open to public automobiles on Friday, April 19, 2024.

WATCH: Bicycling in Yellowstone National Park (2023)

Bicycling Yellowstone National Park

YNP provided the following safety guidelines for bicycling in the park:

