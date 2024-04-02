Spring bicycling begins in Yellowstone National Park between West Entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs

Yellowstone National Park (YNP) announced on Tuesday that bicycling along the 49 miles between the West Entrance in West Yellowstone and Mammoth Hot Springs is now available for park visitors.
According to a park media release, the following roads will be open to bicycling:
- West Entrance to Madison Junction
- Madison Junction to Norris Junction
- Norris Junction to Mammoth Hot Springs
The release said bicycles will also be permitted, as conditions allow, from the East Entrance to the east end of Sylvan Pass. Visitors can check YNP's Biking web page for updates.
Bicycles will not be allowed on remaining park roads until they begin to open to public automobiles on Friday, April 19, 2024.
YNP provided the following safety guidelines for bicycling in the park:
- Ride single file and use extreme caution. Expect administrative vehicles such as snowplows, heavy equipment, contractor and employee traffic. Roadway shoulders are narrow, and curves can limit visibility.
- Bears, bison, elk, moose and other wildlife use roads as travel corridors when the snow is deep. Be mindful as they endure this hardest part of the year. Snowbanks prevent them from easily moving off the road. Do not crowd, harass, or push wildlife and be prepared to wait or turn around.
- Stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves and 25 yards away from all other wildlife. It is your responsibility to maintain safe distances at all times.
- Carry bear spray and know how to use it.
- Travel during daylight hours only. There are currently no overnight accommodations or camping in the park.
- Watch for quickly changing weather conditions and the possibility of temporary road closures. Snow and ice may cover sections of road.
- No services will be available between the West Entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs, except limited restrooms. In Mammoth Hot Springs, the only facilities open will be the post office, general store, visitor center, medical clinic and self-service fuel pumps.
- Plan for self-rescue or repair. Cell phone coverage throughout the park is sparse and unreliable for communicating emergencies.
- Prepare to spend an extended period in winter conditions in the event of a mechanical breakdown, injury or other emergency.