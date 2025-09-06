Sports store opens in Rimrock Mall as mall faces $582,000 tax delinquency

BILLINGS— A new sports store opened at Rimrock Mall in Billings as the mall faces a $582,000 delinquent tax bill.

Dunham’s Sports had its grand opening at the mall Friday.

Watch to see how the mall is expanding business amid tax debt:

Despite the mall's problems, employees at Dunham's are focusing on the opening.

“What's between the mall and the government, that's their issue. We're here to open a store and provide a service for the community. So that's our focus,” said a store team manager, Ed Michael.

On Aug. 29, the mall's owners, Kohan Retail Investment Group, missed a key deadline to pay the tax bill. That means a third party could purchase the debt and make its own collection efforts. The mall's debt represents a quarter of all outstanding property taxes in Yellowstone County, according to county officials.

Dunham's is bringing 50 jobs to the community, attracting management talent, such as Michael, who has worked in retail for 30 years.

Vanessa Willardson Dunham's Sports at Rimrock Mall in Billings

“I've always enjoyed sports. So, when the opportunity to come to a sports store where I have a little more, I think it's just a funner, a better environment for me,” he said.

The tax debt appears to leave the customers unaffected as well.

The store saw 250 transactions by the afternoon of opening day.

“It's a great atmosphere. I want to thank all the people for coming out,” Michael said.