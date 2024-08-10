Spokane-based food festival to come to Billings in two weeks

BILLINGS — Billings foodies are in for a treat in a couple of weeks as the Magic City welcomes its first ever food festival. Plans have been in the works for the past two years to bring Spokane-based Crave Food Festival to Billings.

In a story MTN reported back in 2022, Spokane-based chef Adam Hegsted visited Montana at the behest of US Foods representative Ryan Hendrickson to check out Billings' food scene.

"You guys have some amazing chefs and some amazing people doing some good work. And I was like, how can we showcase this?" said Hegsted Saturday.

Alina Hauter/MTN News Chef Aaron Fish and Chef Adam Hegsted during their tour of Billings restaurants in 2022.

Crave Food Festival will be held at ZooMontana during the weekend of August 24. Tickets are $65 for an all you can eat and drink experience from 30 different chefs along with 20 other vendors.

"It's five to nine with early admission at five and general admission starts at six, right? And that's $65 for the general admission, $75 for early admission," Hendrickson said.

The band Brickhouse will be offering live music to entertain festival goers while they eat, drink, and be merry.

US Foods is a major sponsor of the festival and will have three booths with their own chefs preparing food. There will be local flavor, as well.

Alina Hauter/MTN News Ryan Hendrickson with US Foods.

"Bin 119 will be there. Carver's Brazilian Steakhouse, Granite Peak, Honey Eatery and Social Club, that's one of Adam's restaurants out of Coeur d'Alene. La Taqueria," added Hendrickson.

"I think it's really helped Spokane as far as the way our food scene is thought of and nationally. And I think that Billings is really in that same spot. They're in a place where you have a lot of good restaurants, you have a lot of people making really great stuff and ours and some breweries and wineries, and you have all these things in place. And I think it's time to showcase them. This is kind of the place to do it," Hegsted said.

If you purchase tickets today, you can get $10 off by using the code KTVQ10. Tickets can be purchased here.