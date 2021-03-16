Some Wyoming roads reopen after plows encounter 3-to-6-foot snow drifts

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — After a snowstorm dumped one to two feet of snow across central and south Wyoming over the weekend, plow crews with the state's Department of Transportation are finally making headway on clearing portions of major roadways Tuesday, according to the Wyoming road report map.

After being closed for about three days, portions of Interstate 25 were reopened to travel Tuesday. A nine-mile stretch of I-25 from Cheyenne to the Wyoming/Colorado state line is now open. However, I-25 north of Cheyenne to Douglas remained closed as of Tuesday evening. I-25 between Douglas and and the Wyoming/Montana state line is now open.

Wyoming Department of Transportation State snowplow crews clear snow from the Summit of I-80 Monday.

There are no closures on I-90 throughout Wyoming, but slick road surfaces and snowfall exist throughout sections of the interstate.

The bad news is that I-80, which crosses the length of the southern part of the state is still completely closed as of about 5 p.m. Tuesday. According to the state road report map, the western section of I-80 from Rawlins to the Wyoming/Utah state line is scheduled to reopen between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Wednesday.

To view the most current road conditions and closures, view the Wyoming Department of Transportation map by clicking here.

According to a meteorology video posted on the Wyoming Department of Transportation's social media, many off ramps and roads adjacent to the interstates are still snowed in, creating problems for truckers and other motorists trying to exit the interstate.

Plow drivers reported the snow is wet, heavy and difficult to move with their equipment. Another social media post from the transportation department notes that less affected parts of the state are sending plow crews and equipment south to help dig the roads out.

RELATED: Massive Wyoming snow storm forces plow drivers off the road Sunday