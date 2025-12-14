Many Montanans are emerging from their homes to find a winter wonderland.

See the lingering effects of the storm:

Snow continues to affect Montana drivers

However, the seasonal charm fades when it's time to hit the roads and clear the driveway.

"I definitely wasn't prepared for it. I was trying to get my winter tires put on today and had to come unbury this bad boy to get that figured out first. So, we're tackling one thing at a time here," said Laurel Resident, Steele Rogers, clearing his car for an appointment to put on winter tires.

Even after clearing the snow, roads are still dicey for many, and traction is far from a guarantee without the right vehicle.

"We spent about a half hour to 45 minutes just trying to get his out and his tires were just spinning because its solid ice and once we got my car 'desnowed' because mine looked like that one with just piles of snow on it, mine did just fine," said Billings Resident, Savannah Smith.

Sam Naillon has spent the past 18 hours straight clearing out driveways and plowing lots, even he says he's been having a hard time.

"It was just so deep it just took forever to get them all done. It wasn't a regular snow," said Naillon, owner of Naillon Lawns and Landscaping in Billings.

Even Naillon's plow truck succumbed to the snow. What he thought was ice on his wheels was actually one of his wheels coming off.

"I look to the left and the wheel went behind us and around us, came down this road. My wife jumped out and caught the wheel as it was about to pass us," Naillon said.

