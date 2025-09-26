Smoke from wildfires moves into the Billings region

BILLINGS - A cold front shifting from west to east across the area has opened the door to wildfire smoke from fires traveling in from Washington, Oregon, and western Montana.

Wildfire smoke could be dense at times through Saturday around Billings and the surrounding counties. The smoke will likely affect air quality and decrease visibility.

As near-surface winds shift more from the northeast behind the front, this may hold some of the smoke trapped against the mountains.

If you are sensitive to smoke, you may want to limit outdoor activities.

In general, smoke will cause coughing, stinging in the eyes and throat, and watering eyes or a runny nose.

You may experience trouble breathing, chest pain, or trouble breathing.

Try to limit the amount of smoke coming from outdoors, keep air conditioner filters clean, and be especially mindful of children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung conditions.