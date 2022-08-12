Watch Now
Small plane crashes near Laurel airport

Posted at 6:38 PM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 20:41:10-04

Emergency personnel are responding to a small plane crash south of the cemetery in Laurel Thursday night.

The crash site is in a field less than a mile away from the Laurel Municipal Airport.

It's not immediately clear if anyone is injured, or how badly.

Yellowstone County sheriff's deputies, Laurel volunteer firefighters, Laurel police and Montana Highway Patrol troopers have responded. Laurel police and state troopers left the scene within an hour of arrival.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

