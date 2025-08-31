Small plane crash near Red Lodge airport sends two to hospital

RED LODGE — Two people were taken to the hospital Sunday morning after a small plane crashed just southeast of the Red Lodge Airport.

According to Red Lodge Fire Rescue, crews were called out just before 9 a.m. on August 31 after reports that a plane had gone down in a large yard near the airport.

Emergency responders secured the scene and confirmed there were no additional hazards. Both occupants of the plane were transported by Red Lodge EMS for medical care.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released. An investigation is underway, and the appropriate federal agencies have been notified.

