Sleeping Giant ski resort in Cody won't open this winter

Dean Madley
An image of the main lodge at Sleeping Giant Ski Area.
Posted at 3:28 PM, Jan 12, 2024
The Sleeping Giant Ski Area in Cody will not open this winter, its owners announced Friday.

Owner Nick Piazza made the announcement on the ski hill's website, citing a lack of snowfall and loss of staff this season. The most recent snowstorm missed Sleeping Giant, he wrote.

Refunds for all season passes will be sent by the end of January, and season passes can be rolled over to next year.

Piazza added that his team will be working on long-term projects during the down time and improving the hill's snow-making system in time for next year.

Click here to read the full statement from Piazza.

