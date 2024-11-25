Skyview High School's ‘Blue and Silver’ program highlights student stories through journalism

BILLINGS — At Skyview High School, a new class allows students to explore the world of journalism while uncovering the untold stories that make their school unique.

Students are learning to find stories in their everyday surroundings and sharing them with their peers through Blue and Silver, a student-produced weekly video news program. Course instructor Jehremy Felig, who is normally a chemistry teacher, took on the role of leading the program after volunteering his free time to help students produce the program in the past. Initially, it was just a couple of students meeting him during lunch to film, while Felig wrote scripts and edited the footage after hours.

“There wasn't a class period. It was a lot of individual work that was happening outside of the school that I was just taking this video footage home and editing it until two or three in the morning," said Felig.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Teacher Jehremy Felig is in his first year teaching the Blue and Silver course.

He wanted to start the class to give all students in the building a chance to be represented, especially those who tend to be overlooked, and therefore build a strong foundation for future student journalists to find those stories. In a school with many talented athletes, scholars, and artists, Felig saw an opportunity to bring these voices to the forefront and ensure they received the recognition they deserved.

"There are a lot of really phenomenal outstanding students from athletics, academics, and the arts and I felt that a lot of those students didn't get highlighted, didn't get a lot of attention, and I looked at it as an opportunity to give those students the recognition that they deserved," said Felig.

The Blue and Silver class is a mix of budding journalists, each bringing their own perspectives and interests to the table. For the 12 students, this class has become more than just an educational experience, but a chance to explore the stories that matter most to the student body.

“I think a lot of clubs and activities are missed sometimes and overlooked because of other sports, and I think that everyone should have a chance to be on there if they do something important," said student Andromeda Schenck.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Students Andromeda Schenck and Bradyn Chase film a news report segment.

In her reports, she focuses on Speech and Debate, and her peers also get to choose the activities they are interested in.

“The Blue and Silver class has so many people from different walks of life, so we split it up based off of what we're interested in, but we still are able to come together to get everything done," said Schenck.

While some students, like Schenck, focus on more serious topics, others bring humor into the program. Bradyn Chase, for example, draws inspiration from the comedic style of talk shows, like 'Between Two Ferns' with Zach Galifianakis.

“I always make these funny interviews. I want to try and make people laugh. If I get like 10 kids that laugh, then I feel good about myself," said Chase. “Some kids hate it, but I'm good at making myself look awkward, so I was like, 'You know what? I can just make a whole interview where I'm just as awkward as can be and hopefully, I can make some people laugh there.'”

In a changing landscape, many schools across the country are finding a new interest in journalism as a way to inform and bring awareness of events, specifically through video format which is incredibly valuable in today’s media-driven world.

“It's really awesome, and I think it's very useful skills that everybody should have, especially with how much presence we are on media nowadays," said student Piper Millikan.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Senior Piper Millikan reports on upcoming school events.

For many in the course, it was their first experience picking up a camera, using the basics of video editing, and interviewing others, something they now see as valuable for their futures.

“I have never edited a video before. I have never filmed a video before. I've never reported with people, and I have only been in this class for a few months now, and I feel like I know how to do all of it,” said Millikan. "I love learning those skills that I didn't think I had, and maybe I can do something like this in my future."

The course has not only helped students learn these technical skills but also personal growth. Millikan, who once felt nervous about speaking in front of a camera, has gained a newfound confidence through the class.

"I've never really been able to speak in front of a camera. It terrifies me. It just has helped me grow in that and being comfortable putting myself out there on a spotlight where my entire school sees," said Millikan.

As the Blue and Silver program continues to grow, the students involved are learning more than just how to report the news—they’re discovering how to find stories within their own community.

"That's kind of the purpose of it is to find all those really cool stories, those amazing things that students are doing, and make a big deal out of it," said Felig. “I hope that it's something that influences the culture at Skyview and in the community as well, where more and more individuals are students and parents and community members are recognizing all of the amazing students that are at Skyview.”

Billings Skyview Official/YouTube The Blue and Silver introduction logo.

Felig plans to expand the program, both in terms of student involvement and the skills students are learning. Currently, students are working on building a website and learning advanced editing techniques, but for now, they are proud of the foundation they have built.

"I think this is an amazing class because it's the first one, So it's like we may not be the best 'Blue and Silver' that will ever go down in history, but we were the reason it was able to start," said Millikan.

At Skyview, it's clear that every student has a story to tell. It’s up to the young journalists of Blue and Silver to make sure they all get heard.

"As you do it more and you're able to see the things you're able to put out there, you're like, 'Oh, maybe this isn't so bad. Maybe I'm making a little bit of a difference,' and that's always really nice to see,” said Schenck.

To view Blue and Silver's weekly reports, click here.