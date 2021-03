BOZEMAN — The Gallatin County Office of the Sheriff/Coroner reports a skier died in an incident at Big Sky Resort on Friday, March 5.

A media release said Kirby Smith, 60, from Dallas, Texas, died from blunt force injuries to the head.

Smith was reportedly wearing a helmet and skiing with his son at the time.

The release said Big Sky Ski Patrol is investigating the incident. No further details were immediately available.