Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Six Ace Hardware stores close for a day in southeast Montana for memorial honoring life of owner

Screen Shot 2025-10-17 at 4.06.50 PM.png
King Family
Skip King
Screen Shot 2025-10-17 at 4.06.50 PM.png
Screen Shot 2025-10-17 at 4.07.04 PM.png
Posted

BILLINGS— Six Ace Hardware stores closed in Billings, Lockwood and Laurel Friday because of a memorial that day honoring the life of owner Charles “Skip” Dean King, who died on Sept. 25.

The memorial took place Friday morning at Faith Chapel.

Watch video of King below:

Six Ace Hardware stores close in southeast Montana for memorial honoring life of owner

King had owned nine Ace Hardware stores in southeast Montana at one point, according to his obituary, and he had sights set on opening a tenth.

His obituary details his decline in health, which began in September 2023 with his quintuple bypass surgery.

He experienced a stroke six months later and then died from an aneurysm.

Screen Shot 2025-10-17 at 4.07.30 PM.png

King, 57, is survived by his wife of 30 years, Cynde Fabrizius King, their three children, his brother, his two sisters, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws.

All King’s Ace Hardware stores will open Saturday at their regular time.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader