Six Ace Hardware stores close for a day in southeast Montana for memorial honoring life of owner

BILLINGS— Six Ace Hardware stores closed in Billings, Lockwood and Laurel Friday because of a memorial that day honoring the life of owner Charles “Skip” Dean King, who died on Sept. 25.

The memorial took place Friday morning at Faith Chapel.

King had owned nine Ace Hardware stores in southeast Montana at one point, according to his obituary, and he had sights set on opening a tenth.

His obituary details his decline in health, which began in September 2023 with his quintuple bypass surgery.

He experienced a stroke six months later and then died from an aneurysm.

King, 57, is survived by his wife of 30 years, Cynde Fabrizius King, their three children, his brother, his two sisters, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws.

All King’s Ace Hardware stores will open Saturday at their regular time.