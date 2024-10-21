Silversmith Meagan Anderson teaches Billings residents how to make rings

BILLINGS — Sweet Pea Custom Silver held a beginner silversmithing seminar at Mazevo Coffee on 38th Street West on Sunday.

“Jewelry is very intimate, especially rings," said Meagan Anderson, the singular owner and educator of Sweet Pea, "Our hands are just, probably, the more intimate parts of our bodies.”

Students like Sara Champlin said their jewelry, like her fiance's birthstone in her wedding band or a ring from her parents for her eighteenth birthday, represent the things that matter most to them.

“Having something precious, it makes you feel special, I think, and cared for or loved," said Champlin.

Originally from an island near Anchorage, Alaska, Anderson began silversmithing with her grandmother after following hand written instructions on how to make a ring left behind by her great grandfather who passed away before she was born.

Prior to working with semi-rare stones and metals, Anderson worked with her hands for most of her life.

“I started working for my dads construction company at about 12. Then, yeah, commercial fishing at 16; (I) dropped out of high school a couple times," said Anderson, "So, it still is funny to me that I’ve gone back and got a college degree.”

She said she finds more value in the sentiment behind jewelry than a piece's monetary value.

“You can’t tell the difference between a diamond and piece of glass unless you’re a professional," said Anderson, noting that she likely could not tell the difference between the two.

Anderson said she appreciates the personal value on display when others dress themselves in jewelry.

“They’re taking time out of their day to adorn themself, probably not for other people’s enjoyment, but for their own and I think that that’s super precious," said Anderson.