Sid the Wolverine at ZooMontana to predict Super Bowl winner

BILLINGS - Sid, a wolverine at ZooMontana, is looking to extend his winning record on his second Super Bowl prediction.

ZooMontana said in a press release the 33-pound mustelid is looking to become a national sensation after methodically attempting to choose the Super Bowl champion for the second time.

Sid’s debut pick in 2021 was correct when he accurately chose the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in Superbowl 55.

Sid will make his second prediction on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 9 a.m. in a joint effort between ZooMontana and the Big J Show of Hot 101.9.

Sid will choose between two pâtés’, both made of a delicious meat mixture. The pâté that is eaten first will be this year’s projected Super Bowl winner, either the Cincinnati Bengals or Los Angeles Rams. Each pâté will be identical, ensuring no favoritism.

Ahmari, ZooMontana’s female Wolverine, hates football and will have no part of this nonsense, watching judgingly from a distance.

