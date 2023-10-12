'Should be proud': Lodge Grass School awarded with new fitness center

The National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils seeks to award schools promoting student health with a new fitness center through a $100,000 grant financed by public and private partnerships.

Lodge Grass School was one of three schools in Montana selected for a new center.

“It gives the community a good sense of feeling. It should. They should be proud that they were one of the ones picked," Lodge Grass Elementary School Principal Larry Barclay said on Thursday.

Q2 News

On Wednesday, a celebration was held to open the new center in the elementary school.

“Every station had someone working out at it. So, it was kind of neat so the kids could see the different things that were going on,” Barclay said.

Kauri Voss

The fitness center is filled with various equipment, but for sixth grader Jacoby Little Light, there's one new addition that piques interest.

“Probably the monkey bars,” Little Light said with a smile.

The center will be used by third-eighth graders, and P.E. teacher Lashon Backbone has been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to start using the new fitness room with her classes.

Q2 News

“We’re waiting for some rules and stuff like that to make sure our kids are safe. that’s our number one thing and then we’re going to get the kids exercising," Backbone said.

Barclay said the school is working on a schedule to be able to allow any community members to use the new gym. Something he is excited about.

“It’s right here (points to heart) because it's for the kids. And if you can do things for the kids that’s going to help them health-wise, that’s the best thing you could do because their health is so important. Everybody's health is so important,” Barclay said.