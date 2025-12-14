BILLINGS — The Billings Police Department, alongside dozens of local first responders, hosted their sixth annual Shop with a Cop event on Saturday, bringing children in need on a special holiday shopping trip they will never forget.

Watch these children go on a special shopping trip with first responders:

'Shop With a Cop' brings holiday cheer to kids across Yellowstone County

Nearly 50 children from Yellowstone and Carbon counties participated in the event held at the West End Walmart.

The morning began with flashing lights and sirens as a procession of dozens of law enforcement and first responder vehicles traveled from MetraPark to the store. The children even had the opportunity to turn on the lights and sound sirens.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Dozens of vehicles made up Saturday morning's procession for the event, taking the kids from MetraPark to Walmart at 24th and King Ave. W.

"They're pushing the buttons, they're talking in the overhead speaker and all that, and they have a blast,” said Billings Police Public Relations Sgt. Jeff Stovall.

The children were nominated by schools and community organizations across the region, including those in Billings, Laurel, and Carbon County. The school districts, along with Child Protective Services, youth groups, and nonprofits, help to identify those who may be facing financial hardship or personal tragedy.

The event brings together volunteers from numerous agencies, including the Billings Police Department, the Billings Fire Department, the Yellowstone and Carbon County sheriff’s offices, Montana Highway Patrol, the Laurel Police Department, AMR, and several others.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The sixth annual "Shop with a Cop" group poses for a photo outside the West End Walmart.

“It's a huge honor for us,” said Stovall. "We basically ask for volunteer officers that want to come out and be a part of this every year, and there's never a shortage of officers.”

Each child was paired with a first responder and given $350 to spend, thanks entirely to local donations from businesses and community members. Stovall said 100% of the funds raised go directly to the children.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

For first responders, the event offers a rare break from the difficult realities of their daily work.

"We see so much tragedy. It's like, this is a good side for us to see with smiles and excitement and happiness,” said Stovall. "This is the happy side."

“Just to see the smile on their faces and to watch them light up when they get a whole shopping cart full of stuff," said Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Deputy Destiny Stamm when asked why she returns each year for the event.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Elder Grove fifth-grader Zoey Jean Schroeder was one of the children selected this year. Her mother, Jeannie, said the nomination came as a surprise.

“The school secretary handed me some paperwork, and she picked her to come and do the Shop with a Cop," said Jeannie. "That was pretty fantastic.”

“We were shopping with a cop," said Zoey. “It was good.”

Zoey was paired with Billings Deputy Fire Marshal Becky Biggins, who said the experience was just as meaningful for her.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Billings Fire Department Deputy Fire Marshal Becky Biggins assists fifth grader Zoey Jean Schroeder with trying on new shoes.

“She was overjoyed that she got selected and she got to do it. It was so fun to spend time with her," said Biggins. “It's awesome. It's kind of the best way to spend a Saturday or a weekend day."

Zoey and the others filled their carts with toys, games, and clothing, but many chose gifts not just for themselves, but also for family members, friends, and even pets. Officers remarked on how impressed they were by the children's generosity.

"She asked me if she could buy steaks for dinner, which was pretty amazing," said Biggins. "She bought her family a nice steak dinner that they’re going to take home and take care of, which it's pretty selfless.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Yellowstone County Sheriff Deputy Destiny Stamm shops with Kye Gourlay.

"A lot of times we have to force them to get something for themselves just because they're out shopping for everybody else," said Stovall.

More than gifts, the event gave these children a chance to put the challenges they may be facing aside and just be a kid.

“We've had folks from house fires, kids that have had their parents that unfortunately ended up in jail or have passed away, things like that," said Stovall. "Any type of tragedy you can think of, we've had kids that have experienced that, and it's right around the holidays, too. So it's important that they're able to be kids and have that special holiday."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

For families like the Schroeders, the impact will reach beyond the store.

“It will give us less to have to shop for," said Jeannie. “It was a great opportunity, so, very thankful that they do this for the kids.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Isabel Spartz/MTN News