Shooting threat forces lockdown at Billings West High School

Update 10:15 a.m.

BILLINGS - Billings school officials said on social media the lockdown has been lifted and the school is operating "under normal conditions."

Here's the entire statement released on the Billings Public Schools Facebook page:

Parents and Guardians,

At approximately 9:25 a.m. West High went into a precautionary lockdown, due to a phone call threat received by the Billings Police Department. BPD and administration conducted a safety check of the building and did not find any safety concerns. The lockdown has been lifted and the building is operating under normal conditions.

First Report

BILLINGS - The threat of a shooting at Billings West High School forced the school into lockdown Friday morning.

Billings police said on Twitter the threat was made by a caller who "appears to be out of state."

"Multiple Officers were already on scene and everything is OK," police said.

22-85477 Threat of a shooting at West High School. School went on lockdown. Caller appears to be out of state. Multiple Officers were already on scene and everything is OK. - SGT Milam — BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) December 9, 2022

The incident is the latest in a rash of recent school threats that resulted in many students choosing to stay home from West High School on Dec. 7 and the arrest of a Billings Senior High School student.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

