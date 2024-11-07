'Shocked and cold:' Billings voters frustrated by lengthy poll lines at MetraPark

BILLINGS — Billings voters were frustrated by the lengthy poll lines at MetraPark during Tuesday's election.

Voters, who were hoping to register that day, were stuck waiting to cast their vote for up to seven hours.

Katia Gilbert was among the many waiting in line. She said she was shocked when she first arrived Tuesday morning.

"Just shocked and cold," Gilbert said with a laugh Wednesday afternoon. "The line to get into the parking lot in here was like out on Main Street. It was a little bit of a deterrent I will not lie."

Gilbert chose to tough it out anyway. She said it took her about four hours to get registered and vote. Voters who came later in the day reported longer wait times.

"For the people that were here after dark, I can't imagine how cold it was," Gilbert said. "I at least had my big jacket and I was still cold, and that was when the sun was up."

Other voters were confused by the line, such as new Billings resident Brett Schock. He said it was his first election since moving here from Wyoming, and that he couldn't believe how packed the polls were.

"I pulled into the Metra and saw this long line," Schock said Wednesday morning. "I thought to myself, well this is going to be awhile."

Schock said he initially stood in the line for registering, but after five minutes he was assisted to the correct line and was able to vote rather quickly.

"Once I realized that, it was quick," Schock said. "Probably parking and then trying to leave was the longest part for me."

Yellowstone County election officials were unavailable for an interview Wednesday, but they did attribute the length of the lines to the amount of people choosing same-day registration.

Montana State University Billings Political Science professor Paul Pope said that the length of time it takes to register is unnecessary, but that it's caused by legislation passed in 2012, which requires all same-day registrations to take place at one location in each county. In addition, he added, the 2024 race likely saw higher turnout, although exact numbers have not been released.

"There's really no true justification for why lines have to be that long," Pope said. "This legislation has changed to have, you know, the singular day of registration voting locations like this, is done with the purpose of reducing voter turnout."

Pope said he believes the law is an attempt to suppress turnout.

"That makes it easier for whoever is already empowered to stay in power," Pope said.

But some positives came from those hours spent in line. Elections Judge Heide Bode said she was inspired by the commitment of Billings residents to vote.

"People were so patient and everyone was nice," Bode said. "I almost teared up because they weren't turning around and leaving."

It was a sign of democracy in action, with Montanans braving the elements to make sure their voices were heard.

"It was nice to see that everyone was collectively coming out and trying to change something, whether it was one way or the other," Gilbert said.