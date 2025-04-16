'Shock to interest': Montanans react to genetically modified born dire wolves

BILLINGS — A breakthrough in genetic science is stirring excitement in the scientific community as the first dire wolf pups in thousands of years have been born.

The pups were created by Colossal Biosciences Inc., a biotechnology company focused on de-extinction, which used gray wolf genes and dire wolf DNA to modify the newborns.

Montanans react to genetically modified born dire wolves

The breakthrough has created a lot of conversation in the scientific community, with many professionals weighing the pros and cons of these new pups and what they could represent in future conservation efforts.

ZooMontana assistant curator Allyson Welborn said she was very surprised by the news of the dire wolf pups.

“My reaction kind of evolved from shock to interest,” said Welborn. "My initial reaction was I don't believe it."

Welborn added that once her initial shock wore off, she started to research the wolves. She said it actually soothed her concerns, hearing that the pups weren't exactly dire wolves.

"There was no DNA from the actual genus that dire wolves are in," Welborn said. "They took gray wolf genes and modified those to resemble a dire wolf's genes, I think using DNA in a tooth they found. They're essentially GMO wolves."

Others in Montana, like wolf expert Jim Halfpenny, were less worried and more excited about the news.

“I’m tremendously excited,” said Halfpenny. "It's cool that it first happened with the dire wolf, but I'm more excited about the technology and what it means for living species that are in dire trouble now and what it could mean for humans."

Halfpenny emphasized one of the main pros scientists are talking about regarding the dire wolves: helping save endangered species. He added that the science behind these wolves could make an impact on species in Montana.

"Let's bring it home to Montana, and the black footed ferret," Halfpenny said. "I know it's early, but might we take this into helping us work with the ferret?"

Halfpenny added more context about the dire wolves history, explaining that they are essentially like gray wolves but much larger. Famously, the species was featured on the popular HBO TV series Game of Thrones, but Halfpenny also showed MTN a map of where the dire wolves likely lived during the Ice Age, which included the area of what is now the Montana-Wyoming state line.

"The map here shows 78 fossil sites across North America," Halfpenny said while showing the map. "You can see right here there there were some found near Montana and Wyoming."

While Welborn agreed that the biggest plus would be helping to save endangered species, she attempted to tame her excitement by focusing on some of the other issues resurrecting species could create.

"We may be able to bring something that resembles (extinct species) back," Welborn said. "But I think the main problem that might create is finding them all a habitat."

Welborn expressed concerns about finding these animals a home. With Halfpenny predicting that other extinct species, such as the woolly mammoth and dodo birds, could be recreated in the next few years, Welborn's concerns might be warranted.

"I really want to do my factual research and make sure that if we do go this way, we have somewhere to put these animals," Welborn said. "The dire wolves are cool, but they're a bit of a fantasy, and so is finding good habitat these days."

Halfpenny argues that the risks are worth it.

“I’d still rather have the species, or save the species in zoos around the country, than not have it on planet Earth,” Halfpenny said. "There's a lot of cautions involved, but it may be what we need for the future."

Welborn said she hopes humans can practice restraint with how the technology is used going forward.

"The animals out in the wild, they desperately need our help," Welborn said. "Humans are their greatest threat, but we're also their greatest hope. I would love to see something in the future being able to help repopulate these critically endangered animals."