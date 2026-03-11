Shiloh Road roundabouts rank as the 3 most dangerous intersections in Billings

BILLINGS — Three roundabouts on Shiloh Road have been identified as the most dangerous intersections in Billings, according to the Billings police annual report released on Wednesday.

Of the 2,687 vehicle crashes citywide in the past year, the three intersections with the most crashes were Shiloh Road and Central Avenue (26), Shiloh Road and Grand Avenue (29) and Shiloh Road and King Avenue (50).

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John said the pattern is not new.

"Always, several of the roundabouts on Shiloh are in the top five," St. John said.

St. John said roundabouts are designed to keep traffic moving and limit the damage caused in these crashes due to the slower speeds.

"The goal is to effectively, efficiently, and safely move traffic," St. John said. "Roundabouts do that, as long as you understand the rules."

Among the most common mistakes: stopping inside the roundabout and changing lanes mid-circle.

"People are in the roundabout, and they stop or they slow down, not sure where they're going," St. John said.

For drivers who spend hours on Billings roads every day, the data is no surprise. Christopher Mairs runs Billings Ride Company, providing airport and hotel shuttles seven days a week across the city.

"We do a lot of airport shuttles, hotel shuttles, from the west end to the early morning airport," Mairs said.

Mairs said distracted driving is the root of most problems he sees on the road.

"Mainly distracted driving, I think, is the biggest issue," Mairs said. "A lot of people on their cell phones. That and people in a rush."

He said he has experienced close calls in roundabouts firsthand.

"I have had some very close calls in the roundabout for exactly that: people changing lanes when they're not supposed to," Mairs said.

His advice to other drivers is to be early and drive cautiously.

"They're not paying attention, and that's where the accidents happen," Mairs said. "Once you're rushing, that's when accidents happen."