Sherry Essmann appointed to HD 52 seat

BILLINGS - Yellowstone County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint Credit Union Executive Sherry Essmann to fill the remainder of the House District 52 term being vacated by Jimmy Patelis.

Essmann was one of two candidates being considered by the commissioners. House District 52 covers part of south-central Billings that includes Amend Park.

Patelis resigned on May 23, 2021, after being appointed to the Montana Board of Pardons and Parole.

Essmann is expected to be sworn in later this week. She will need to run as a candidate for the seat in 2022. Sherry is married to the former state chairman of the Republican Party, Jeff Essmann.

