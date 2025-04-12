A home in Shepherd had gunshots fired on it on Monday morning.

The owners say it’s possible the vehicle came into the driveway, parked, and two people took nine shots before driving on the lawn and the neighbor’s yard back to the road.

Watch the full video below:

Sheriff’s office investigating after Shepherd home hit with bullets

“We thought something had fallen in the home,” Ricky Clemens said about what happened at 1:52 a.m Monday. “Maybe I had a home intruder. Something had been knocked over. So you know we started sweeping the house and looking around."

They found damage from bullets that came within four feet of them in their bedroom.

Bullets flew through the walls of their home, slamming into the refrigerator, dishwasher, and more walls before getting to the bedroom in the back of their home where they had been sleeping. One bullet almost went out the back.

“They pulled in, they got out of their vehicle, and they shot with a purpose,” Clemens said. “And we don't know what that purpose is. Nine rounds. It was a semi-automatic rifle for sure from the rate of fire."

Clemens has found one bullet and nine shell casings in the driveway, which have been turned over to the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office.

He determined these were armor-piercing bullets.

“It's actually a 7.62 by 39 (millimeter) NATO, which is a military round,” Clemens said.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office confirms that the shells were NATO and says the bullets had a steel cord jacket, but a motive is unclear. Four days later, no suspects have been arrested.

"This was meant to, to not harm somebody, this was meant to kill somebody,” said Lance Brown, a friend of Clemens and Reising.

Brown served in the military and says he knows from his time in combat and said the bullets in the house are designed to tumble and cause more damage compared to a bullet, which continues on a straight course.

“That's the length of a bullet,” Brown said pointing to a hole in a wall. “If that hits somebody and hits your hip, imagine the damage that would do compared to that.”

Fortunately, Ricky, Gabby, and their three dogs were not hurt, but they did not know what happened until they looked at the damage.

“We thought of all these different scenarios and. It was scary to think that at your home, someone would do this and you don't know why,” said Reising.

Ricky and Gabby moved to Shepherd less than a year ago because they like the rural life, and they're here to stay even after the shooting.

“The people around here have been very welcoming,” Clemens said.

“Since we moved here, everyone's been so kind,” said Reising. “We love it here.”