Sheriff: Laurel man drowned at Park City water and sewer facility

PARK CITY - A Laurel man who was reported missing in Stillwater County was found drowned at the Park City Water and Sewer District facility.

Stillwater County Sheriff Charles Kem said in a press release issued Friday that Thomas Burwell, 56, was reported missing on the morning of April 7.

"The Sheriff’s Office initial investigation showed Burwell likely fell into a body of water at the Park City Water and Sewer District, where Burwell worked," the press release states.

Stillwater County Search and Rescue responded to the scene and requested assistance from the Lewis and Clark County Search and Rescue after it was determined the use of an underwater drone was needed.

Burwell was located and recovered by Search and Rescue at approximately 9:45 p.m., the press release states

An autopsy determined drowning was the cause of death. The sheriff’s office ruled Burwell’s death accidental.

