Sheridan football player hospitalized after concussion in JV game

It's homecoming at Sheridan High School in Wyoming tonight.

But for players, coaches, and students at the school, it'll be bittersweet after a player on the team suffered life-threatening injuries during a game at the school last week.

Kyler Mines, a sophomore running back and linebacker at the school, was injured Sept. 5 during a helmet-to-helmet hit with another player in a junior varisty game against Cody High School.

His mother, Chelsey Mines, says Kyler scored a touchdown and didn't start to show concussion symptoms until he was in the locker room after the game. No one is even sure on which play he suffered the injury, she said.

He was rushed to the hospital in Sheridan where doctors determined he had a brain bleed. Kyler was quickly flown to Children's Hospital in Denver for brain surgery. He's now in a coma, and his family says doctors still aren't sure he'll make it.

"I lost a son 12 years ago. This is my worst nightmare. And I can't, I don't want to lose another child. So there's definitely a lot of high emotion right there," Chelsey Mines said.

Several of Kyler's brothers, along with the Sheridan High School football team, shaved most of their hair in support after his hair was shaved ahead of brain surgery.

The team will take on Central Cheyenne in Friday night's homecoming game -- with several tributes planned to honor Kyler.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with medical costs.