Sheridan College to eliminate out of state tuition rate

SHERIDAN, Wyo. - Those who don’t reside in Wyoming and want to attend classes at Sheridan College will soon pay the same tuition rate as those who live in the state.

At the recent Sheridan College Board of Directors Meeting, it was announced that beginning fall semester of 2025, the college is eliminating its tuition rate for out-of-state students and will charge the in-state tuition rate instead.

For the current school year, the in-state residency tuition rate for a student who takes 15 credit hours of classes for 2 semesters at the College, is a little more than $4,800, Sheridan Media reports.

Those who attend the college, have the same class load and live in states bordering Wyoming, pay about $6,400, and those out-of-state students who live further away, pay more than $11,000.

College President Dr. Walter Tribley says the strategy is designed to boost out-of-state enrollment at the college and help the Sheridan area workforce with employees who are either taking or have completed classes.

Click here for more information.